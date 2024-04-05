Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook launches EnterpriseFx in partnership with Visa & Mastercard

Apr 05 2024
An environment friendly prepaid forex corporate card

Thomas Cook's forex prepaid card data reiterates that the corporate/business traveller is its fastest growing segment with over 50% share. In a strategy to rapidly grow its market share while supporting corporates in reducing their carbon footprint, Thomas Cook (India) has launched EnterpriseFx - a pioneering, environment friendly prepaid forex corporate card. In partnership with Visa & Mastercard, the innovative product has been thoughtfully designed, offering a range of premium benefits to empower business travellers - across India Inc, multinationals and SMEs. This initiative reiterates Thomas Cook's position as India ka Forex Specialist (#IKFS) - highlighting the Company's sustained focus on innovation and elevated customer experience.

Aligned with the Company's sustainability goals, Thomas Cook's EnterpriseFx Card features three key elements: 1) made from recycled plastic 2) security feature of a green pin (paperless) 3) Thomas Cook pledge to plant a tree on behalf of the Corporate for every 25th card sold; additionally an e-certification and geo-tagging. The cumulative impact is a saving of approx. 30 kgs carbon emissions per card. So, for 1 lakh EnterpriseFx cards, a significant 3000 tonnes of carbon emission saved which is equivalent to over 12 lakh trees.

Apr 05 2024

