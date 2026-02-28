Camlin Fine Sciences promoter Ashish Dandekar pledges 18 lakh shares

Camlin Fine Sciences has informed the exchanges that promoter Ashish Subhash Dandekar has created a pledge on 18,00,000 equity shares of the company.

As per the disclosure, the pledge was created on 24 February 2026 in favour of HDFC Bank to facilitate borrowing by the company.

Following the transaction, the total number of shares encumbered by Ashish Dandekar stands at 88,00,000 shares, representing 4.58% of the companys total equity. Prior to this, 70,00,000 shares, or 3.64% of the equity, were already pledged.

Ashish Dandekar holds 1,97,78,510 shares in the company, accounting for 10.30% of the total share capital, with about 44.5% of his personal holding currently pledged.

As of December 2025, promoters collectively held 48.03% in the company. The latest pledge alone represents 0.94% of the company's total equity. Camlin Fine Sciences is a specialty chemicals company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a diversified portfolio spanning shelf-life solutions, aroma ingredients, performance chemicals, and health and wellness products, catering to multiple industrial and consumer segments. On a consolidated basis, Camlin Fine Sciences reported net loss of Rs 36.23 crore in Q3 December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales rose 6.07% YoY to Rs 457.20 crore in Q3 December 2025.