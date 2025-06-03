Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 6.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 405.71 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear rose 6.96% to Rs 35.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 405.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 363.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.49% to Rs 121.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.99% to Rs 1592.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1448.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.