Edelweiss Financial Services has approved the public issue of Secured, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000 each (NCDs) for an amount up to Rs 100 crore (Base Issue Size) with a green shoe option of upto Rs 1,000 million, cumulatively aggregating up to 20,00,000 NCDs for an amount aggregating up to Rs 200 crore (Issue Limit) (Issue).

