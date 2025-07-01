Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Can Fin Homes appoints Abhishek Mishra as new CFO

Can Fin Homes appoints Abhishek Mishra as new CFO

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Can Fin Homes informed that its board has approved the appointment of Abhishek Mishra as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. from 30 June 2025.

In a related move, Prashanth Joishy has stepped down as Interim CFO, also effective 30 June 2025. He will remain with the company in the role of Deputy General Manager.

Abhishek Mishra is a Chartered Accountant from the 2003 batch and a B.Com graduate from the University of Kolkata. He has been working with Volvo Financial Services, Bangalore (NBFC) since February 2015, currently serving as a Senior Finance Manager. With over 20 years of post-qualification experience, he has held the role of Finance Controller and has managed end-to-end financial operations. Prior to this, he worked with Family Credit, Kolkata, in various capacities from July 2004 to January 2015.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance institution approved by the National Housing Bank (NHB), the apex authority of housing in the country.

The companys standalone net profit rose 11.9% to Rs 233.92 crore on 7.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 999.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Can Fin Homes rose 0.26% to Rs 794.70 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

