Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC announces prices of iron ore

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Effective from 01 July 2025

NMDC announced that the prices of Iron Ore w.e.f. 1 July 2025 have been fixed as under:

Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40mm) - Rs 5,700/- Per Ton.
Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) - Rs 4,850/- Per Ton.

Note: The above FOR prices are inclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMET and exclusive of Cess, Forest Permit Fee, Transit fee, GST, Environmental Cess and Other Taxes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Hindustan Copper, CG Power, BHEL, Can Fin Homes

GIFT Nifty signals tepid open

Texmaco Rail & Engg bags Rs 27-cr order from South Western Railway

HCL Technologies enters into multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI

L&T Energy Green Tech incorporates WoS - Panipat Green Hydrogen

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story