Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Climbs on Trade Hopes; Gold, Tech Stocks Lead Gains

Wall Street Climbs on Trade Hopes; Gold, Tech Stocks Lead Gains

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets rise as Canada drops digital tax, boosting U.S. ties. Gold, tech and brokerage stocks rally, while oil services dip. Bond yields fall.

The Dow advanced 275.50 points (0.6%) to 44,094.77, the Nasdaq climbed 96.27 points (0.5%) to 20,369.73 and the S&P 500 rose 31.88 points (0.5%) to 6,204.95.

Wall Street rose on trade optimism and Canada dropping its digital tax on U.S. tech firms. The move aims to boost U.S.-Canada ties. The Senate began debating Trumps tax bill. Meanwhile, Trump slammed the Fed, urging lower interest rates.

Gold stocks strongly moved upward amid a notable increase by the price of the precious metal, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.8%. Brokerage stocks emerged significantly strong, as reflected by the 2.0% jump by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index. Computer hardware, software and networking stocks also turned in strong performances, while oil service stocks moved to the downside along with the price of crude oil.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.8%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6%. The major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slid by 0.5%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4% and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3%.

In the bond market, treasuries saw a notable rebound following the pullback seen last Friday. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, slid 5.3 bps to a two-month closing low of 4.23%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Bajaj Auto sells 3.60 lakh auto units in June'25; exports rise by 21% YoY

DLF Ltd Spurts 1.43%

Bajaj Auto sells 3.60 lakh units in June 2025

INR rebounds in opening trades amid dollar weakness overseas

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story