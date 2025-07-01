Wall Street Climbs on Trade Hopes; Gold, Tech Stocks Lead Gains

Markets rise as Canada drops digital tax, boosting U.S. ties. Gold, tech and brokerage stocks rally, while oil services dip. Bond yields fall.

The Dow advanced 275.50 points (0.6%) to 44,094.77, the Nasdaq climbed 96.27 points (0.5%) to 20,369.73 and the S&P 500 rose 31.88 points (0.5%) to 6,204.95.

Wall Street rose on trade optimism and Canada dropping its digital tax on U.S. tech firms. The move aims to boost U.S.-Canada ties. The Senate began debating Trumps tax bill. Meanwhile, Trump slammed the Fed, urging lower interest rates.

Gold stocks strongly moved upward amid a notable increase by the price of the precious metal, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.8%. Brokerage stocks emerged significantly strong, as reflected by the 2.0% jump by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index. Computer hardware, software and networking stocks also turned in strong performances, while oil service stocks moved to the downside along with the price of crude oil.