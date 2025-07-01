Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases lists in B Group

Shares of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases lists in B Group

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
The equity shares of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases are listed effective 01 July 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of B Group Securities. This IPO ended with 22x subscription. In the pre-open session for newly listed IPO shares, the indicative price of the stock is at a premium of 23% over the IPO price of Rs 400.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

