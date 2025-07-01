Indices edge higher; breadth strong

The domestic equity indices traded with moderate gains in early trade, driven by optimism over a potential US-India trade deal and positive global cues. Continued inflows from foreign institutional investors further boosted market sentiment. Investors will monitor monthly auto sales data and few economic data this week The Nifty traded above the 25,550 mark.

Oil & gas, realty and IT shares advanced while PSU Bank, media and metal stocks declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 188.01 points or 0.22% to 83,796. The Nifty 50 index added 58.75 points or 0.23% to 25,570.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.19%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 1,961 shares rose and 921 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.01% to 12.65. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 831.50 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,497.44 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 June 2025, provisional data showed. Economy: Indias industrial output growth fell to a nine-month low of 1.2% in May 2025, dragged down by weak performance in the manufacturing, mining, and electricity sectors, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday showed. The factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had grown 6.3% in May 2024, while the April 2025 estimate has been revised to 2.6%, slightly down from the earlier 2.7%. According to the data, manufacturing which forms over three-fourths of the IIP grew 2.6% in May, down from 5.1% a year ago. Mining output shrank 0.1%, reversing a 6.6% expansion in May last year. Electricity generation saw a sharp contraction of 5.8% compared to a robust 13.7% growth a year ago.

India's gross collection of goods and services tax (GST) hit an all-time high of Rs 22.08 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25, marking a 9.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the previous financial year, according to an official statement on Monday, 30 June 2025. On 1 July 2025, India will mark the completion of eight years since the implementation of the GST. Indias fiscal deficit for the first two months of FY26 stood at Rs 13,163 crore, or just 0.8% of the full-year target of Rs 15.69 lakh crore, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Monday. The year-ago deficit for the same period was significantly higher at Rs 50,600 crore.

Stocks in Spotlight: Hindustan Copper (HCL) shed 0.36%. The company has executed a MoU with Coal India (CIL) to jointly identify and evaluate opportunities in copper and critical minerals sectors, and to explore participation in partnerships with renowned global companies in these sectors. Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 0.71%. The company has secured additional orders worth Rs 528 crore. The order received includes radars, communication equipment, EVMs, jammers, shelters, control centre, spares, services etc. Can Fin Homes rose 0.16%. The companys board approved the appointment of Abhishek Mishra as the chief financial officer (CFO) for a period of 3 years from 30 June 2025. Prashanth Joishy has stepped down from the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effective from 30 June 2025. He will continue to be on the rolls of the company as deputy general manager.

Numbers to Track: In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.5825 compared with its close of 85.7600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.65% to Rs 97,550. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.07% to 96.71. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.29% to 4.214. Global Markets: Most Asian shares advanced on Tuesday as investors evaluated record highs on Wall Street and the potential global effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The 90-day tariff reprieve is set to expire next week.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Monday that "countries are negotiating in good faith." However, he cautioned that tariffs could return to the levels announced on April 2 if talks do not progress due to what he described as "recalcitrant" behavior. Hong Kong market remained closed for a public holiday. In mainland China, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in June, a significant improvement from Mays reading of 48.3. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion. This data follows the official government PMI, which showed a third consecutive monthly contraction in Chinese manufacturing activity for June. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.52% to close at another record high. The NASDAQ Composite rose 0.47%, also reaching a new peak, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.63%.

The gains were supported by news of a trade agreement between the United States and China. The agreement raised optimism that further trade deals could be finalized before the July 9 deadline set by President Trump. Investor sentiment also received a boost after Canada withdrew its digital services tax on technology companies. The tax was scheduled to take effect within hours but was suspended in an effort to revive trade discussions with the United States. President Trump had previously cited the tax as a barrier to negotiations. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Trump are now expected to meet with the goal of finalizing a trade agreement by July 21.