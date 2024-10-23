Can Fin Homes climbs after Q2 PAT jumps 34% YoY

Can Fin Homes jumped 4.63% to Rs 871.55 after the housing financier's net profit rose 33.8% to Rs 211.49 crore on 10.5% increase in total income to Rs 962.69 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24. Profit before tax (PBT) was reported at Rs 274.09 crore in Q2 FY25, up 38.4% year-on-year. Profit before tax (PBT) was reported at Rs 274.09 crore in Q2 FY25, up 38.4% year-on-year. The spread decreased slightly from 2.61% in Q2FY24 to 2.56% in Q2FY25, while the net interest margin decreased from 3.80% in Q2FY24 to 3.75% in Q2FY25. The return on assets (ROA) increased from 1.86% in Q2FY24 to 2.29% in Q2FY25, and the return on equity (ROE) increased from 15.96% in Q2FY24 to 17.99% in Q2FY25. The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio decreased from 7.73 in Q2FY24 to 7.19 in Q2FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The loan portfolio as at September 2024, stood at Rs 36591 crore as against Rs 33359 crore in the corresponding previous period, witnessing an increase of 10%. The firm said that 77% of the Loan book comprises of Housing Loan and 23% is made up of Non-Housing Loans (including CRE).

Loan disbursements registered during Q2FY25 is Rs 2381 crore as against Rs 2019 crore in Q2FY24, registering a growth of 18%. Disbursements have clocked a 28% growth sequentially over the disbursements in Q1FY25.

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio as of September 30, 2024 stood at 166.06% as against the stipulated Ratio of 70%. The documented undrawn Bank lines stood at Rs. 5440.77 crores as of September 30, 2024 which, along with internal accruals will take care of business commitments for next 3 months.

The company's deposit portfolio stood at Rs 187 crore. It is having a Pan-India presence with 219 branches/offices spanning 21 states / union territories.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company founded in 1987 by Canara Bank. As on September 2024, Canara Bank - Mumbai held 29.99% stake in the NBFC.

