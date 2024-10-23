Boeing-made communication satellite explodes in space, reason unknown

In a major blow to aerospace giant Boeing, the satellite IS-33e, built and designed by it, and used for providing telecom and broadcasting services, has exploded in space. This is another embarrassing incident for the space division of the company, months after its Starliner spacecraft was deemed unsafe to return two astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS).

What is the reason for the explosion? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The reason for the explosion remains unknown. The operator, Intelsat, has convened a ‘failure review board’ to complete a comprehensive analysis of the cause of the anomaly.

“The anomaly previously disclosed on October 19 has resulted in the total loss of the Intelsat 33e satellite,” the company said. “We are coordinating with the satellite manufacturer, Boeing, and government agencies to analyse data and observations.”

The US Space force has separately said that it is tracking some 20 pieces of the debris from the craft in the orbit.

What is the Boeing IE-33e satellite?

More From This Section

The 6.6 tonne 33e satellite was designed and manufactured by Boeing Space Systems. It was aimed at providing the communication and broadcasting services to users. The satellite had a mix of frequency bands–C-band, Ku-band and Ka-band payloads.

C-band is often used for larger coverage and lodistance communication services. Ku-band is used for providing high-speed services, while the Ka-band has an advantage of high resolution, which allows the usage of small antennas.

Where was the IE-33e satellite located in space?

Located at 60 degrees East, the satellite was stationed in the geostationary orbit. This orbit allows the satellite to stay above the same point on Earth, so that the antennas can point to them at all times. This is vital for providing communication and broadcasting services.

What are the impacts of the explosion?

The explosion of the satellite has resulted in a “total loss” of communication services provided to its customers across Europe, Africa and parts of Asia-Pacific region.

The company said that it is working to move customers to other satellites in Intelsat’s fleet or spacecraft operated by third parties.

Boeing's space debacles

This is not the first loss for Intelsat. Earlier in 2019, the company had lost another Boeimade satellite, IS-29e. The satellite was lost just after three years of its launch. It was ‘believed’ to have been the result of a wiring issue, or a space collision. However, the exact cause of that is yet to be determined.

The currently exploded satellite IS-33e, launched in August 2016, was supposed to have a lifetime of 15 years, according to Space News. “It went into service three months later after an issue with its primary thruster and a second propulsion issue during testing took off 3.5 years from its initial lifespan,” the publication reported.

Multiple challenges for Boeing

Apart from the satellite explosions and the failure of Starliner aircraft to bring back the astronauts from ISS, Boeing is facing crises on multiple fronts.

Since last month, more than 30,000 workers of Boeing's plane making operation have been on strike. The company has presented a new offer, including a pay hike of 35 per cent. However, the union is yet to vote on this.

Earlier in July, Boeing had agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge, and to pay at least $243.6 million for violating a 2021 prosecution deal.

This was in relation to the loss of two 737-MAX planes in similar accidents that cost 346 lives.