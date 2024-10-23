Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rajesh Exports Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, ABB India Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2024. Rajesh Exports Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, ABB India Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 10.60% to Rs 786.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47898 shares in the past one month.

Rajesh Exports Ltd tumbled 8.02% to Rs 242. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34247 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd crashed 5.47% to Rs 4456.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10434 shares in the past one month.

ABB India Ltd corrected 5.41% to Rs 7732.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8915 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd fell 5.03% to Rs 267.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

