Coforge hits life high as Q2 PAT jumps 52% YoY to Rs 202 crore

Coforge rallied 10.47% to Rs 7,507.10 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 51.8% to Rs 202.2 crore on 27.55% rise in revenue to Rs 3,062.3 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25. On year on year (YoY) basis, the IT firms net profit added 11.71% while revenue grew by 34.54% in Q2 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax was at Rs 313.5 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 53.15% QoQ and up 53.15% YoY. EBITDA increase 18.45% QoQ and 39.19% YoY to Rs 484.1 crore in the seconed quarter of FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 15.8% in Q2 FY25 as against 17% in Q1 FY25 and 15.3% in Q2 FY24.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue was $369.4 million, up 26.8% QoQ and up 32.8% YoY. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue was up by 26.3% QoQ and 33% YoY.

In Q2 FY25, the companys order intake was $516 million. Total order book executable over the next 12 months was at $1.31 billion, up 40% YoY. 13 new clients were added during the quarter.

Headcount at the end of the quarter was at 32,483. LTM attrition stood at 11.7% in Q2 FY25, down 130 bps YoY.

Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer, Coforge, said, Q2FY25 has been an exceptional quarter for the firm. A 27 percent sequential dollar growth with the organic business having grown 6.3 percent sequentially, a concurrent and material expansion in EBITDA, the second consecutive quarter of significant net headcount addition, a large deals pipeline that is looking very robust and an even strengthening order executable which now is 40 percent higher YoY gives us confidence that the quarter and quarters to come shall see robust and sustained growth.

The growth and the margin expansion at Cigniti are a preview of sustained growth and further increases in margin to follow. We have operationally fully integrated the Cigniti team and the synergies have exceeded even our expectations.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share, and the record date for this payout will be 11 October 2024.

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. The firm has a presence in 21 countries with 26 delivery centers across nine countries.

The counter hit an all time high of Rs 7,632.75 on the BSE.

