Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge hits life high as Q2 PAT jumps 52% YoY to Rs 202 crore

Coforge hits life high as Q2 PAT jumps 52% YoY to Rs 202 crore

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coforge rallied 10.47% to Rs 7,507.10 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 51.8% to Rs 202.2 crore on 27.55% rise in revenue to Rs 3,062.3 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the IT firms net profit added 11.71% while revenue grew by 34.54% in Q2 FY25.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit before tax was at Rs 313.5 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 53.15% QoQ and up 53.15% YoY.

EBITDA increase 18.45% QoQ and 39.19% YoY to Rs 484.1 crore in the seconed quarter of FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 15.8% in Q2 FY25 as against 17% in Q1 FY25 and 15.3% in Q2 FY24.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue was $369.4 million, up 26.8% QoQ and up 32.8% YoY. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue was up by 26.3% QoQ and 33% YoY.

In Q2 FY25, the companys order intake was $516 million. Total order book executable over the next 12 months was at $1.31 billion, up 40% YoY. 13 new clients were added during the quarter.

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd counter

ICICI Prudential gains as Q2 PAT rises to Rs 252 crore

Capital Goods stocks slide

Utilties shares fall

Power stocks edge lower

Headcount at the end of the quarter was at 32,483. LTM attrition stood at 11.7% in Q2 FY25, down 130 bps YoY.

Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer, Coforge, said, Q2FY25 has been an exceptional quarter for the firm. A 27 percent sequential dollar growth with the organic business having grown 6.3 percent sequentially, a concurrent and material expansion in EBITDA, the second consecutive quarter of significant net headcount addition, a large deals pipeline that is looking very robust and an even strengthening order executable which now is 40 percent higher YoY gives us confidence that the quarter and quarters to come shall see robust and sustained growth.

The growth and the margin expansion at Cigniti are a preview of sustained growth and further increases in margin to follow. We have operationally fully integrated the Cigniti team and the synergies have exceeded even our expectations.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share, and the record date for this payout will be 11 October 2024.

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. The firm has a presence in 21 countries with 26 delivery centers across nine countries.

The counter hit an all time high of Rs 7,632.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Brokerage bullish calls offset Hyundai Motor India weak debut; stock up 6%

Rahul Gandhi says Wayanad will have two MPs, urges support for Priyanka

India Post directed by forum to pay back consumer 50 paise, plus Rs 15,000

LIVE: NCP releases first list for Maha Assembly polls; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati

Arm Holdings to cancel license agreement allowing Qualcomm to design chips

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story