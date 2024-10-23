Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 0 | 2 Germany in 4th quarter
LiveNew Update

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 0 | 2 Germany in 4th quarter

IND vs GER Live Updates: Germans start bright as a 4th minute goal give them an advantage in the 1st quarter. They went on to double the lead in the 30th minute with a penalty corner.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs Germany
India vs Germany

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
Key Events

4:39 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Germany get close again

A deflected shot by mertgens fails to land into the goal as Germany were close to getting their 3rd of the day in the 54th minute.

4:37 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Germany with the better chances so far

Germany are still not done and are creating good chances on the Indian goal. The Indian defense however are keeping them at bay. It;s the attack that is a cause of concern for India at the moment.

4:32 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India start strongly

the final quarter was started brightly by India who are looking to get a quick goal so as to find the equaliser in time.

4:28 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Final quarter begins!

The last 15 minutes begin in the tie as India still look for their first goal of the match.

4:25 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India with a lot to do in the final 15

The 3rd quarter ends with India still needing at least 2 goals to level the tie. Germany have taken the game to India as expected and are resilient in their defense as well.

Score: India 0-2 Germany after 3rd QTR

4:20 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Hard luck for Harmanpreet!

With the first one illegaly blocked by the Germans, Germany block the hard flick by Harmanpreet as India remain goalless in the tie.

4:19 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PC for India!

India get another penalty corner.

4:18 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India struggling to get momentum

Germany are not allowing the Indians to get 3-4 passes in the middle with their relentless pressing at the moment. The hosts have to come up with another plan to outwit the visitors.

4:14 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Germany not sitting back

Germany are playing a high back-line despite of a 2-goal lead to themselves. India could take advantage off it on the counter.

4:10 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd half begins!

The 2nd half begins with India left with a big task ahead of themselves if they are to win the tie.

4:01 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Germans with a comfortable lead

Germany have doubled their lead just before half-time and go into the break the happier of the 2 outfits for sure. India fail to bag the equaliser via the penalty stroke and are yet to score in the match.

3:58 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Germany double their lead!

The Germans have doubled their lead courtesy of a penalty corner strike in the final minutes of the 2nd quarter. Pathak unable to keep the ball out of the net.

3:53 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Referee awards a penalty stroke!

Harmanpreet Singh has his penalty stroke saved by the keeper which was awarded to them after a video referral by Germany. India still trail on the day.

3:50 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India get the equaliser!

It's 1-1 as Dilpreet flicks one into the net from close range following a chaos in the penalty area. Germany ask for a video refferal.

3:49 PM

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Video referral by India

India take another video referral for a penalty corner. PC awarded to the hosts again!
Asian Champions India locked horns with Germany in the first of the two-match bilateral hockey series today at the iconic Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi. The match started off with India conceding a goal in the first 5 minutes of the match after a poor spell of defense. The 2nd quarter saw India more focused in the tie as they went on to get a penalty stroke as well. However, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur failed to convert the stroke which was saved by the keeper and denied the Men in Blue an equaliser on the day. The Germans continued to create chances and reaped the benefits again as they doubed their lead right before hafl-time via a penalty corner which couldn't be saved by Pathak in the end. The 3rd quarter saw another set of penalty corner's being saved by the Germans as Harmanpreet couldn't rescue the Men in Blue with one of his trademark flicks this time.
Major Dhyanchand Stadium will be hosting their first international hockey match in almost 10 years with the last one being hosted back in 2014 in the Hero World League. India vs Germany squads - 
India hockey squad vs Germany: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess; Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh; Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra.
Germany hockey squad vs India: Martin Zwicker, Lukas Windfeder, Tom Grambusch, Malte Hellwig, Niklas Bosserhoff, Adrian Lehmann Richter, Thies Prinz, Raphael Hartkopf, Henrik Mertgens, Teo Hinrichs, Linus Muller, Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Elian Mazkour, Luca Wolff, Erik Kleinlein, Matteo Poljaric, Florian Sperling, Ben Hasback.
IND vs GER 1st hockey match live telecast details -
DD Sports will live telecast India vs Germany hockey match today.
India vs Germany hockey match live streaming details -
IND vs GER hockey match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode application and website by paying Rs 25.

