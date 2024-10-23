India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 0 | 2 Germany in 4th quarter

Asian Champions India locked horns with Germany in the first of the two-match bilateral hockey series today at the iconic Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi. The match started off with India conceding a goal in the first 5 minutes of the match after a poor spell of defense. The 2nd quarter saw India more focused in the tie as they went on to get a penalty stroke as well. However, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur failed to convert the stroke which was saved by the keeper and denied the Men in Blue an equaliser on the day. The Germans continued to create chances and reaped the benefits again as they doubed their lead right before hafl-time via a penalty corner which couldn't be saved by Pathak in the end. The 3rd quarter saw another set of penalty corner's being saved by the Germans as Harmanpreet couldn't rescue the Men in Blue with one of his trademark flicks this time.

Major Dhyanchand Stadium will be hosting their first international hockey match in almost 10 years with the last one being hosted back in 2014 in the Hero World League. India vs Germany squads -

India hockey squad vs Germany: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess; Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh; Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra.

Germany hockey squad vs India: Martin Zwicker, Lukas Windfeder, Tom Grambusch, Malte Hellwig, Niklas Bosserhoff, Adrian Lehmann Richter, Thies Prinz, Raphael Hartkopf, Henrik Mertgens, Teo Hinrichs, Linus Muller, Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Elian Mazkour, Luca Wolff, Erik Kleinlein, Matteo Poljaric, Florian Sperling, Ben Hasback.

IND vs GER 1st hockey match live telecast details -

DD Sports will live telecast India vs Germany hockey match today.

India vs Germany hockey match live streaming details -

IND vs GER hockey match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode application and website by paying Rs 25.