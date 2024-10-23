Huhtamaki India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Diffusion Engineers Ltd, SIL Investments Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd and Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 October 2024. Diffusion Engineers Ltd, SIL Investments Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd and Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Huhtamaki India Ltd crashed 11.10% to Rs 330.9 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 33775 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8405 shares in the past one month.

Diffusion Engineers Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 440.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96917 shares in the past one month.

SIL Investments Ltd tumbled 8.39% to Rs 721.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5634 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd fell 6.92% to Rs 271.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9774 shares in the past one month.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd corrected 6.86% to Rs 234.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8430 shares in the past one month.

