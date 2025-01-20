Can Fin Homes edges higher after decent Q3 performance

Can Fin Homes added 3.09% to Rs 713 after the company reported 6% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 212.12 crore on a 9.3% increase in total income to Rs 986.15 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Net interest income (NII) for the period under review was Rs 345 crore, up 4.9% YoY.

Operating profit in the third quarter rose by _ % to Rs 291 crore from Rs 287 crore posted in the same period last year. ECL provision in Q3 FY25 was Rs 22 crore, down _ % YoY.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 269.12 crore, up by 5.3% from Rs 255.69 crore in Q3 FY24.

Loan disbursements recorded during Q3FY25 added up to Rs 1,879 crore as against Rs 1879 crore during Q3 FY24, registering a flat performance.

Disbursements during the quarter have clocked a negative growth of (21)% sequentially over the disbursements attained during Q2 FY25, mainly on account of issue pertaining to registration in Karnataka following the introduction of E-khata requirement.

Also Read

The loan portfolio as at December 2024, stood at Rs 37,155 crore as against Rs 34,053 crore in the corresponding previous period, recording an increase of 9%. Housing loans accounted for 77% of the loan book and non-housing loans (including CRE) accounted for the remaining 23%.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 0.92% as of 31 December 2024, compared to 0.88% as of 30 September 2024 and 0.91% as of 31 December 2023. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio was 0.50% as of 31 December 2024, compared to 0.47% as of 30 September 2024 and 0.49% as of 31 December 2023.

The liquidity coverage ratio as of 31 December 2024 stood at 167.17% as against the stipulated ratio of 85%.

The documented undrawn bank lines stood at Rs 3,505.73 crore as of 31 December 2024 which, along with internal accruals will take care of business commitments for next 3 months, the company said.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company founded in 1987 by Canara Bank. As of December 2024, Canara Bank-Mumbai held 29.99% stake in the NBFC.

The housing financier's net profit rose 33.8% to Rs 211.49 crore on 10.5% increase in total income to Rs 962.69 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News