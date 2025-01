Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.48% to Rs 2509.88 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 27.01% to Rs 186.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 256.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 2509.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2449.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2509.882449.1012.3015.47336.70415.21245.41337.97186.97256.17

