Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 21.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals declined 21.11% to Rs 309.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 392.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.34% to Rs 21870.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24667.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.21870.8624667.084.714.70805.97930.44474.46596.17309.30392.08

