Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 18.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 18.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 20.50% to Rs 29286.12 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 18.44% to Rs 3951.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3336.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.50% to Rs 29286.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24304.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.75% to Rs 15278.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11254.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 28.68% to Rs 110518.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85884.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income29286.1224304.22 20 110518.7685884.72 29 OPM %54.9349.58 -57.4349.01 - PBDT4960.064228.73 17 19999.5614426.66 39 PBT4960.064228.73 17 19999.5614426.66 39 NP3951.763336.51 18 15278.5711254.75 36

First Published: May 08 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

