Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 22.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.74% to Rs 219.03 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 22.67% to Rs 22.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 219.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 194.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.32% to Rs 74.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.13% to Rs 721.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 615.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

219.03194.28721.07615.6126.7723.0828.4326.4452.7238.56178.44137.6529.9220.3198.2075.3022.5118.3574.8662.22

