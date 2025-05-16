Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kusam Electrical Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kusam Electrical Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 72.34% to Rs 3.24 crore

Net profit of Kusam Electrical Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.34% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 244.44% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.04% to Rs 10.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.241.88 72 10.077.14 41 OPM %4.63-3.72 -4.873.22 - PBDT0.15-0.05 LP 0.490.26 88 PBT0.13-0.08 LP 0.400.16 150 NP0.12-0.05 LP 0.310.09 244

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 98.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sarda Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Transglobe Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jayatma Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story