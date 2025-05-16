Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 98.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 87.59% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Glance Finance declined 98.25% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 87.59% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.59% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.76% to Rs 16.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.877.0116.6214.61240.2339.3764.3272.211.882.5510.199.430.390.923.843.320.010.572.321.94

