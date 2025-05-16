Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 98.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 98.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 87.59% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Glance Finance declined 98.25% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 87.59% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.59% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.76% to Rs 16.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.877.01 -88 16.6214.61 14 OPM %240.2339.37 -64.3272.21 - PBDT1.882.55 -26 10.199.43 8 PBT0.390.92 -58 3.843.32 16 NP0.010.57 -98 2.321.94 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sarda Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Transglobe Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jayatma Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NCC standalone net profit rises 14.43% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story