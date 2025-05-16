Home / Markets / Capital Market News / String Metaverse reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

String Metaverse reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 4.10 crore

Net profit of String Metaverse reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.52% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 181.96% to Rs 12.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.100 0 12.354.38 182 OPM %29.760 -13.7738.36 - PBDT1.420 0 2.532.57 -2 PBT0.75-0.08 LP 0.321.39 -77 NP0.75-0.08 LP 0.320.66 -52

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

