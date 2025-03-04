Capacite Infra board to mull fund raising on 6 March' 25

Capacite infraprojects said that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 6 March 2025 to consider various fund-raising option (debt) on private placement basis.

The announcement was made after market hours on 3 March 2025.

Capacite Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of buildings & factories with specializion in the construction of high-rise and super-high-rise residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, including super-speciality hospitals, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 76.81% to Rs 52.30 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 29.58 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 22.84% YoY to Rs 590.48 crore during the period under review.

The counter rallied 3.08% to settle at Rs 311.20 on Monday, 3 March 2025.

