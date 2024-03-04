Kesar India spurts on fixing record date for bonus

Kesar India hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 4114.15 after the company said it has fixed Tuesday, 19 March 2024, as the record date for the proposed bonus issue of equity shares.

Shareholders on record as of 19 March 2024 will be eligible to receive 6 bonus shares for every 1 existing share they hold. This proposal requires shareholder approval, which will be voted on at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for Saturday, 9 March 2024.

Kesar India is a real estate developer in India specializing in high-quality residential and commercial projects. The company reported net profit of Rs 5.25 crore and net sales of Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.

