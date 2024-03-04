Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesar India spurts on fixing record date for bonus

Kesar India spurts on fixing record date for bonus

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Kesar India hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 4114.15 after the company said it has fixed Tuesday, 19 March 2024, as the record date for the proposed bonus issue of equity shares.

Shareholders on record as of 19 March 2024 will be eligible to receive 6 bonus shares for every 1 existing share they hold. This proposal requires shareholder approval, which will be voted on at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for Saturday, 9 March 2024.

Kesar India is a real estate developer in India specializing in high-quality residential and commercial projects. The company reported net profit of Rs 5.25 crore and net sales of Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kesar Terminals &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 635.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Paisalo Digital soars on setting record date for bonus issue

Parsvnath Rail Land Project Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pound Speculative Longs Hold At Highest Since September 2023

Lotus Eye Hospital &amp; Institute Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty above 22,400 level; IT stocks slide

Volumes spurt at Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd counter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story