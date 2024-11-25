Capfin India standalone net profit rises 4100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3550.00% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of Capfin India rose 4100.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3550.00% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.730.0271.2350.000.520.010.520.010.420.01

