Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Retro Green Revolution standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Retro Green Revolution standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 55.10% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Retro Green Revolution declined 23.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.10% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.760.49 55 OPM %13.1624.49 -PBDT0.100.13 -23 PBT0.100.13 -23 NP0.100.13 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: Smith-Head put Aussie collapse on hold

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Opposition demands discussion on Adani, Manipur today

LIVE news: Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor', Sambhal magistrate prohibits outsiders entry, and more

Bullish cues: Notable Put-writing seen for first time in 2 mths; F&O data

Adani bond prices hit one-yr low as investors weigh US bribery allegations

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story