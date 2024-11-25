Retro Green Revolution standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.10% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Retro Green Revolution declined 23.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.10% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.760.4913.1624.490.100.130.100.130.100.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News