Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 23.07% to Rs 360.79 crore

Net profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 21.99% to Rs 91.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 360.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 293.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales360.79293.17 23 OPM %95.7794.82 -PBDT123.41101.19 22 PBT121.8099.78 22 NP91.7775.23 22

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

