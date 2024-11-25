Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bobshell Electrodes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 144.83% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net Loss of Bobshell Electrodes reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 144.83% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.710.29 145 OPM %-78.87-100.00 -PBDT-0.53-0.26 -104 PBT-0.55-0.29 -90 NP-0.54-0.29 -86

