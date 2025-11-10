Capital Finvest standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Capital Finvest rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.320.2743.7544.440.140.120.140.120.140.12

