Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 1.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 72.64 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 1.91% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 72.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.72.6469.1616.9217.5012.1611.7911.0010.538.017.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News