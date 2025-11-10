Ajcon Global Services standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.06% to Rs 3.55 crore

Net profit of Ajcon Global Services declined 66.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.06% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.555.6413.2418.790.380.970.290.880.220.66

