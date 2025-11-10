Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 33.17% in the September 2025 quarter

EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 33.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales decline 17.66% to Rs 58.33 crore

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 33.17% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.66% to Rs 58.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.3370.84 -18 OPM %4.5910.18 -PBDT7.0311.40 -38 PBT2.826.97 -60 NP2.772.08 33

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

