Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 694.91 points or 1.23% at 55994.92 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, ABB India Ltd (down 3.27%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 3.11%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.49%),SKF India Ltd (down 2.31%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.86%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.67%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.58%), Thermax Ltd (down 1.46%), and Polycab India Ltd (down 1.37%).

On the other hand, AIA Engineering Ltd (up 8.99%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 5%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.22%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 67.54 or 0.09% at 71684.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.8 points or 0.11% at 21701.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 172.5 points or 0.38% at 45550.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 85.67 points or 0.64% at 13254.09.

On BSE,1677 shares were trading in green, 2085 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

