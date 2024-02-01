Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bank up for fifth session

Indian Bank up for fifth session

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 505.4, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.93% in last one year as compared to a 23.36% jump in NIFTY and a 69.66% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 505.4, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 21723.55. The Sensex is at 71857.89, up 0.15%. Indian Bank has gained around 21.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has gained around 11.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6271.65, up 2.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

