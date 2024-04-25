Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 267.38 points or 0.43% at 62972.48 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Forge Ltd (up 5.18%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.77%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.7%),GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.52%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 1.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.34%), SKF India Ltd (up 1.14%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.04%), Polycab India Ltd (up 0.94%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.64%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.13%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.86%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.81%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.03 or 0.07% at 73799.91.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.85 points or 0.07% at 22386.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.36 points or 0.38% at 47035.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.65 points or 0.11% at 13913.17.

On BSE,1854 shares were trading in green, 1007 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

