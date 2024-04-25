Macrotech Developers Ltd Spurts 2.89%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 11.55% over last one month compared to 8.48% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 2.89% today to trade at Rs 1287.7. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.3% to quote at 7600.49. The index is up 8.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd increased 1.14% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 0.46% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 117.76 % over last one year compared to the 22.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 11.55% over last one month compared to 8.48% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10538 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28046 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1308.95 on 25 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 440.5 on 25 Apr 2023.

