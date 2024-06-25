Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 565.26 points or 0.78% at 73054.47 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Timken India Ltd (up 3.67%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.72%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.97%),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.93%),Welspun Corp Ltd (up 1.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.57%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.53%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.39%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 1.31%), and SKF India Ltd (up 1.25%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.37%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.93%), and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 0.65%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 405.23 or 0.78% at 52482.86.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.71 points or 0.4% at 15805.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.45 points or 0.27% at 23600.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 220.58 points or 0.29% at 77561.66.

On BSE,2239 shares were trading in green, 916 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

