Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 269.46 points or 0.39% at 69907.42 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 6.04%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 2.57%),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 2.09%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.8%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.48%), SKF India Ltd (up 1.47%), Timken India Ltd (up 1.33%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.32%), and V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.08%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.98%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 0.75%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.75%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 255.02 or 0.34% at 74915.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 78.35 points or 0.34% at 22809.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.98 points or 0.25% at 47553.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15 points or 0.1% at 14739.37.

On BSE,1560 shares were trading in green, 1481 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

