Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 668.76 points or 1% at 67751.31 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 8.4%), Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 7.46%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 6.96%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 3.48%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 2.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Polycab India Ltd (up 1.73%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 1.57%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.5%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.88%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.86%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.49%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.34%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.25%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 140.4 or 0.19% at 73865.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.5 points or 0.13% at 22473.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 79.46 points or 0.17% at 47880.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.79 points or 0.12% at 14570.73.

On BSE,1549 shares were trading in green, 1735 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

