Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 159.36 points or 0.28% at 55840.01 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 1.94%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.41%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.12%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.06%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ABB India Ltd (down 1.01%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.89%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.78%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.77%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.73%).

On the other hand, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 7.29%), Polycab India Ltd (up 3.25%), and Praj Industries Ltd (up 3.08%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 339.96 or 0.47% at 72766.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 114.6 points or 0.52% at 22155.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 381.86 points or 0.84% at 46041.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 91.94 points or 0.68% at 13685.11.

On BSE,2480 shares were trading in green, 1420 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

