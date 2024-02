PVR Inox announced that CRISIL has revised the rating of the long-term bank facilities & long-term debt instruments to CRISIL AA/CRISIL PPMLD AA/Stable (upgraded from 'CRISIL AA-/Positive') and reaffirmed credit rating of the short-term bank facilities & short-term debt instruments to CRISIL A1+.

