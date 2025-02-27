Capital SFB slips after director resigns

Capital Small Finance Bank fell 1.01% to Rs 275 after the company said that its nominee director, Srinath Srinivasan, has resigned with effect from 27 February 2025 due to personal reasons.

Capital Small Finance Bank is a banking company engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail & commercial banking and Treasury operations.

The banks standalone net profit increased 17.7% to Rs 34.05 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 28.93 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The banks total income jumped 13.8% YoY to Rs 253.13 in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News