Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital SFB slips after director resigns

Capital SFB slips after director resigns

Image
Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital Small Finance Bank fell 1.01% to Rs 275 after the company said that its nominee director, Srinath Srinivasan, has resigned with effect from 27 February 2025 due to personal reasons.

Capital Small Finance Bank is a banking company engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail & commercial banking and Treasury operations.

The banks standalone net profit increased 17.7% to Rs 34.05 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 28.93 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The banks total income jumped 13.8% YoY to Rs 253.13 in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rikhav Securities hits the floor after CFO Hemant Hasmukh Shah resigns

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions wins $3.20 million contract from US-based client

Australian Premium Solar (India) bags order worth Rs 14 cr from TREDA

Bank, NBFCs shares spurts after RBI eases risk weigh on lending

Blue Cloud Softech wins US$ 3.20 million contract for AI healthcare solution

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story