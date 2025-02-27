Australian Premium Solar (India) bags order worth Rs 14 cr from TREDA

Australian Premium Solar (India) announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 13.85 crore from Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) for the solarization of 500 agricultural pumps.

This project, under the PM-KUSUM Scheme (Component C), involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of 2 HP AC solar water pumps, accompanied by a comprehensive five-year warranty, maintenance, and insurance package on a turnkey basis.

Australian Premium Solar (India) is engaged in the manufacturing of various types of barrels and trading in steel.

The companys consolidated net profit surged by 641.6% to Rs 11.42 crore, while net sales increased 224.5% to Rs 121.42 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

