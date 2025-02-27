Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian Premium Solar (India) bags order worth Rs 14 cr from TREDA

Australian Premium Solar (India) bags order worth Rs 14 cr from TREDA

Image
Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Australian Premium Solar (India) announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 13.85 crore from Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) for the solarization of 500 agricultural pumps.

This project, under the PM-KUSUM Scheme (Component C), involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of 2 HP AC solar water pumps, accompanied by a comprehensive five-year warranty, maintenance, and insurance package on a turnkey basis.

Australian Premium Solar (India) is engaged in the manufacturing of various types of barrels and trading in steel.

The companys consolidated net profit surged by 641.6% to Rs 11.42 crore, while net sales increased 224.5% to Rs 121.42 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank, NBFCs shares spurts after RBI eases risk weigh on lending

Blue Cloud Softech wins US$ 3.20 million contract for AI healthcare solution

Barometers trade near flatline; European mrkt decline

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 500 cr

KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story