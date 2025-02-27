Blue Cloud Softech Solutions wins $3.20 million contract from US-based client

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced the successful closure of a prestigious US$ 3.20 Million contract to provide its indigenously developed AI-based healthcare management solution, the BluHealth Comprehensive Healthcare Platform, to a prominent US-based client.

The BluHealth Comprehensive Healthcare Platform is a state-of-the-art solution explicitly designed to support primary healthcare initiatives. It features two flagship components:

- BluHealth-Screener: A robust software tool that enables seamless integration of healthcare records, real-time monitoring, and analytics for primary healthcare programs.

- BluHealth-Scanner: This is vital scanning module that ensures accurate, efficient, and real-time health parameter assessments.

This comprehensive platform empowers organizations to connect with citizen charter platforms, providing unparalleled transparency and operational intelligence for healthcare initiatives. By leveraging AI-driven insights, the solution ensures the implementing organization can monitor and optimize the reach of their healthcare schemes, delivering measurable outcomes to citizens in real-time.

