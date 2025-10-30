Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 4.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.70% to Rs 256.46 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 4.65% to Rs 34.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.70% to Rs 256.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 223.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.256.46223.5965.5363.2046.3744.3346.3744.3334.8933.34

