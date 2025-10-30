Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 53.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.25% to Rs 194.09 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes declined 53.69% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 194.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 200.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.194.09200.608.879.0317.8815.384.806.292.074.47

