Caplin Point jumps after Q3 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 120 cr

Caplin Point Laboratories rallied 6.87% to Rs 1527.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 30.1% to Rs 119.82 crore on 17% increase in revenue from operaions to Rs 435.50 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax jumped 30.1% YoY to Rs 145.1 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 159.46 crore in Q3 FY24, recording growth of 29.1% as compared with Rs 123.52 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin was 32.5% in Q3 FY24 over 32% in Q3 FY23.

Free Cash Flow is Rs 72 crore after capex investment of Rs 117 crore.

Under geographical revenues, 83% of revenue came from Lain America and Rest of the World and 17% of revenue came from United States.

As of 31st Dec 2023, inventories (including in-transit inventory) are at Rs 374 crore and cash and cash equivalents are at Rs 832 crore.

The company said that in view of risk mitigation against ongoing Red Sea route issues, converts all shipment terms to CIF basis going forward as against FOB in the past (to its own subsidiaries), to have better control on costs and transit times.

The company has allocated an overall capex budget of approximately Rs 600-650 crore for the investment projects, most of which are nearing completion. The intended capex aims to enhance existing production capacities, widen the product range, and achieve backward integration for a majority of the products. The capex will be financed solely through internal accruals, and it will remain net cash positive throughout the process.

C.C. Paarthipan, chairman said: Consistency has always been a key area for our company and this Quarter is no different. The company delivered strong results, reporting revenue from operations of Rs 436 crore, resulting in a 17% year-onyear growth. Net Profit amounted to Rs 120 crore, reflecting a 23% year-on-year growth, with margins at 27%. Approval from Colombias INVIMA for our Caplin Steriles site will accelerate growth in newer markets like Mexico, Chile and Colombia, reinforcing our commitment to high regulatory standards and positioning us for success. We remain committed to driving sustainable growth with strong cashflows.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a fast-growing pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets of Latin America and Africa. The company has manufacturing facilities that cater to a complete range of finished dosage forms.

