Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 18.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 18.08% to Rs 154.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 534.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 483.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.534.04483.1035.4234.08219.40185.22201.00168.46154.45130.80

