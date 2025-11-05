MSTC to conduct e-auction of Gold Tariff Rate Quota on single source basis

MSTC announced that the Director General of Foreign Trade, Government of India has nominated MSTC as the consultancy/service agency to conduct the e-auction of Gold Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) on a single source basis under Rule 194 of the General Financial Rules (GFR), 2017.

MSTC will provide service for online administration of allocation of Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) for import of gold bullions and other commodities.

